Marvin Bagley III unlikely to start for Kings during Orlando restart?

Marvin Bagley III should be ready to return to action for the Sacramento Kings when the season resumes in Orlando next month, but he is unlikely to be starting, according to one reporter.

Longtime Kings reporter Jason Jones wrote in a column Friday where he answered fan questions that he does not see Bagley starting when the Kings resume playing. Jones cites the success the team was having prior to the league’s suspension in March coupled with the urgency to win now in the 8-game format as his reasons for believing Bagley will come off the bench.

Bagley was the No. 2 pick in the 2018 draft by Sacramento, so they obviously have tremendous faith in his long-term development as a player. He was limited to 62 games as a rookie due to injury and has only played in 13 games this season due to thumb and foot injuries.

Prior to the season’s suspension, the Kings had gone 7-3 in their most recent 10 games. They are 28-36 on the season and narrowly made the 22-team cut to resume the season. Bagley is averaging 14.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this season.