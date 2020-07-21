Marvin Bagley will not participate in NBA restart due to foot injury

Marvin Bagley’s 2019-20 season is officially over.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the Sacramento Kings big man will be held out of the resumption of play in Orlando due to his right foot injury. Bagley tweaked the foot in practice earlier this week.

An injury to his left foot had already cost Bagley all but 13 games this season. He also missed 20 games due to injury as a rookie in 2018-19.

Several Kings players, including Buddy Hield, Jabari Parker, Alex Len, and Harrison Barnes, had tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks. With another key piece also suffering an injury in the bubble, Sacramento, currently 3.5 games back of the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, probably stands very little chance of competing in Orlando at this point.