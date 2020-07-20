pixel 1
header
Monday, July 20, 2020

Marvin Bagley III suffers right foot injury

July 20, 2020
by Grey Papke

Marvin Bagley III

Things are getting worse for the already shorthanded Sacramento Kings.

The Kings announced Monday that forward Marvin Bagley III has suffered a right foot injury during practice Sunday, and the team is awaiting the results of an MRI.

The Kings can’t seem to catch a break. In addition to four players testing positive for COVID-19, another key player suffered a sprained ankle and will miss at least a bit of time. With Bagley’s status up in the air, the Kings look like they could be very shorthanded for the start of meaningful action.

Injuries had already derailed much of Bagley’s season, including one to his other foot. The 21-year-old had averaged 14.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this season, but in just 13 appearances.

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus