Marvin Bagley III suffers right foot injury

Things are getting worse for the already shorthanded Sacramento Kings.

The Kings announced Monday that forward Marvin Bagley III has suffered a right foot injury during practice Sunday, and the team is awaiting the results of an MRI.

More tough news for the Sacramento Kings, who’ve already had four guys test positive for COVID, another player unintentionally break the bubble perimeter and their star player sprain his ankle. pic.twitter.com/oDWkP5PJ36 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 20, 2020

The Kings can’t seem to catch a break. In addition to four players testing positive for COVID-19, another key player suffered a sprained ankle and will miss at least a bit of time. With Bagley’s status up in the air, the Kings look like they could be very shorthanded for the start of meaningful action.

Injuries had already derailed much of Bagley’s season, including one to his other foot. The 21-year-old had averaged 14.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this season, but in just 13 appearances.