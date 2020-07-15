De’Aaron Fox out at least 7-10 days with sprained ankle

De’Aaron Fox is expected to miss at least 7-10 days with a sprained ankle.

The Sacramento Kings announced in a press release on Wednesday that Fox sprained an ankle during a team practice. He was taken for an MRI that confirmed the injury.

Bad news from the Kings in Orlando. De'Aaron Fox has sprained his left ankle. pic.twitter.com/7WH6YLHJgJ — Matt George (@MattGeorgeKHTK) July 15, 2020

Fox will be reevaluated in 7-10 days, which does not mean he will be back during that time frame. That could put his status for the team’s first game of the resumed season, which is on July 31, in doubt.

This marks the second time this season that Fox sprained his ankle in practice. The 22-year-old is averaging 20.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game this season. Cory Joseph and Buddy Hield would likely see increased roles if Fox misses time.