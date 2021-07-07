Marvin Bagley responds to controversy over his Twitter shot at Kings

Marvin Bagley is starting to look like the Darko Milicic of the 2018 NBA Draft, and his activity on social media definitely is not helping either.

Speaking this week on the “Halfway Decent Pod,” the Sacramento Kings big man Bagley responded to the recent controversy that he created by “liking” a tweet dissing the team.

“That just came from frustration,” Bagley said, per Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee. “I wouldn’t even say frustration, just that built-up fire. I think I did it after watching Trae [Young] go for 50 in the playoffs and they’re winning. As a competitor, that just makes me want to get to that and I need to be there. I want to be there bad. I think, doing that, it was just one of those things where the competitor came out in me, like I’ve got to be there. I’ve got to do whatever I’ve got to do to be in this position.

“For me, personally, my personal goals and where I’m trying to get to in my career, I’ve got to make it happen,” Bagley added. “I’ve got to do everything I’ve got to do to make it happen. I think liking that tweet, that’s where that came from and it is what it is. People [are] going to take it and run with it. It is what it is. I did it. It’s my Twitter. I can like and do whatever I want on my account. I’m not hurting nobody. I’m not harming nobody. But you already know how the fans take stuff and want to run with something.”

The 22-year-old Bagley has failed to meet expectations since being drafted by the Kings with the No. 2 overall pick in 2018, in large part due to injury. Meanwhile, three other players from the top of that draft, Young, Deandre Ayton, and Luka Doncic, have already ascended to superstardom.

The tweet Bagley “liked” hinted that he wanted out of Sacramento. Bagley’s father also recently called for the Kings to trade his son. That means there is probably more than an ounce of truth to the sentiment Bagley expressed.