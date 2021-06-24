Marvin Bagley hints at wanting out of Sacramento with Twitter ‘like’

Marvin Bagley III seems to want out of Sacramento.

The Kings big man drew some attention for a tweet he “liked.”

The tweet was about Deandre Ayton saying the 2018 NBA Draft class being the best ever. Someone added in a comment saying they need to get Bagley out of Sacramento.

Why would Bagley “like” the tweet if he didn’t want out?

This topic actually is not new. In January, Bagley’s father sought the Kings to trade his son. A report in March said the Kings were even shopping the big man.

Bagley has been solid when healthy but unfortunately plagued by injuries during his career. The 22-year-old also was drafted No. 2 overall behind Ayton. He was taken ahead of Luka Doncic and Trae Young, which makes the Kings’ pick even tougher to stomach.

Maybe a new start elsewhere is what Bagley needs.