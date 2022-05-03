Masai Ujiri issues strong message to Lakers about Nick Nurse

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse has been mentioned as a potential candidate for the same position with the Los Angeles Lakers, but it sure does not sound like he is going anywhere.

Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri was asked on Tuesday about the rumors linking Nurse to Los Angeles. He said that no one has reached out to him and had a strong message for the Lakers if they are going to try to hire Nurse.

Full Masai Ujiri end-of-season availability is up.

SPOILER: Nick Nurse isn't going anywhere 😭 🎥: https://t.co/vkkQ3dp5h4 pic.twitter.com/x99ibG0Qlc — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) May 3, 2022

“No team has contacted me and I see all the stuff that you guys see. I dream like they dream,” Ujiri said. “I want (Lionel) Messi, I want (Cristiano) Ronaldo, I want Kobe Bryant, you know? So, they can keep dreaming. I dream too.”

Nurse has two years remaining on his deal with the Raptors. The Lakers would need permission to speak with him. If Nurse were interested in the job, Toronto would then be entitled to compensation, likely in the form of draft picks. L.A. does not have very many of those thanks to the Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook trades.

The only way the Lakers would have a chance of landing Nurse is if he really wanted the job. Ujiri’s tune would likely change at that point. Nurse was also asked about the rumors this week, and he had a fairly straightforward response.