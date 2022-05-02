Nick Nurse responds to Lakers rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to pursue some high-profile candidates for their head coaching vacancy this offseason. Nick Nurse is among those who have been linked to the job, but the Toronto Raptors coach insists he is focusing on his current responsibilities.

Nurse’s Raptors were eliminated from the postseason with a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. He was asked on Monday about the Lakers rumors. He downplayed the talk.

Nick Nurse responds to reports that the Lakers may have interest in him. pic.twitter.com/3qFxoxfBSG — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 2, 2022

Nurse just finished his fourth season as the head coach in Toronto. He reportedly has two years left on his current deal. The 54-year-old led the Raptors to an NBA title in 2019 and has quickly established himself as one of the most respected coaches in the league. You can understand the appeal for L.A. as they try to capitalize on the LeBron James window.

The Lakers would need permission to interview Nurse. In the event that Nurse wanted to leave Toronto for L.A., the Lakers would then have to compensate the Raptors, likely in the form of draft picks. They don’t really have many of those thanks to the Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis trades. That makes it even less likely that they will be able to hire Nurse.

LeBron is said to be excited about one potential Lakers candidate. The Lakers will likely cast a wide net before making a decision.