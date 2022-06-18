Mavericks could acquire Luka Doncic favorite this offseason?

The Dallas Mavericks just traded away Luka Doncic’s soul brother Boban Marjanovic, but they could be doing something else to make it up to Doncic.

Veteran basketball writer Marc Stein reported on Friday that the Mavs will explore the possibility of signing veteran guard Goran Dragic this summer. Dragic is set to be an unrestricted free agent.

The 36-year-old Dragic averaged 7.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game this past season between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets. Just like Doncic, Dragic hails from Slovenia. While the two players have never played together in the NBA, they have developed a close relationship as teammates on the Slovenian national team. Dragic and Doncic were the leading men when Slovenia won the EuroBasket title in 2017 and will be teammates again in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 European Qualifiers.

Other than Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie (both of whom often play more like 2-guards than true playmakers), Dallas was slightly thin at point guard this year. They have been linked to Dragic in the past, and reuniting him with Doncic would also reunite one of basketball’s great bromances.