Top Mavericks addition makes bold prediction about next season

The top offseason acquisition for the Dallas Mavericks is wasting no time getting ready for his close-up.

New Mavs center Christian Wood took to Twitter this week with a confident prediction for next season. Wood shared the story of how Derrick Rose, his former teammate on the Detroit Pistons, said that Wood would be an All-Star within three years.

“When I was with @drose in Detroit he came up to me and told me ima be an all star in 3 years,” tweeted Wood. “it’s the 3rd year since then [eyeballs emoji] ima prove him right . #motivation”

Wood, a talented player who averaged 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Houston Rockets last season, was acquired by Dallas in a big summer trade. The 26-year-old also has extra incentive next season as it will be a contract year for him (Wood can become an unrestricted free agent next summer).

Though Wood may have a hard time getting his shine while playing in Luka Doncic’s shadow (with high-usage scorer Tim Hardaway Jr. also expected to return from injury for Dallas), we know by know to never bet against Wood.