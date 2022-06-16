Mavericks acquire major center in big trade with Rockets

The Dallas Mavericks made a big acquisition on Wednesday — literally.

The Mavericks acquired 6-foot-10 center Christian Wood in a trade with the Houston Rockets that involved several players and a draft pick.

Dallas is sending Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss and Sterling Brown to Houston as part of the deal. They are also trading the No. 26 overall draft pick to Houston.

Wood has bounced around with six different teams in six NBA seasons. But the undrafted center blossomed in Detroit in 2019-2020 and then had consecutive strong seasons with the Rockets. This season, he averaged 17.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game.

Wood, 26, is making $14.3 million next season in what is the final year of a 3-year, $40 million deal.

Burke, Chriss, Brown and Boban were all bench players for Dallas last season. Marjanovic is a fan favorite and can give nice offensive boosts in short bursts. The highlight for Houston is being able to get the extra draft pick for a player they were set to lose after next season.