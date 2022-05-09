Mavericks ban fans over ‘unwanted hugs’ to Chris Paul’s family

The Dallas Mavericks have announced discipline for the fans who had an issue with Chris Paul’s family on Sunday.

Paul grew upset during Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals series between his Phoenix Suns and the Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Some fans put their hands on Paul’s family, according to the point guard. Paul wanted some action to be taken against the fans. He got his wish.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Mavericks said they had completed their investigation of the incident. They said two “unruly” fans tried to give Paul’s family unwanted hugs and have conversations with the family members. The fans will not be allowed ack in the arena for the rest of the year.

The Mavericks have banned two fans from their home arena until 2023 in the wake of the fan incident with Chris Paul’s family during Sunday’s Game 4. Team statement: pic.twitter.com/TwEX9moIV6 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 9, 2022

“Unwanted hugs” sure is a new one, and their actions do not seem threatening. But it sounds like these fans were annoying/harassing Paul’s family. One of the fans Paul had an issue with was young. Perhaps he was trying to get some social media clout through his actions.

In any case, the Mavericks have announced some immediate disciplinary actions in the case.