Mavericks’ court design includes sneaky nod to Tony Romo

October 8, 2021
by Grey Papke

Tony Romo

The Dallas Mavericks unveiled a cool new court design on Friday, and it included a surprising and hilarious nod to a superfan.

The new court apron at American Airlines Arena features the names of everyone who has played for the Mavericks in the history of the franchise. Some are bigger than others, but the team says everyone who suited up is represented somewhere.

Eagle-eyed observers would also note the presence of one curious name right on the edge of the apron: that of Mavericks superfan and courtside presence Tony Romo.

Apparently, Romo wasn’t counted as one of the former Mavs, but was simply slipped in for fun by the designers.

To be fair, there’s a reason Romo could be there. The team did honor him back in 2017 and essentially treated him like a member of the roster during their home finale. He didn’t get to play, but he did warm up.

Romo’s presence at Mavericks games was usually in the stands, though he had a habit of getting quite involved. There are sillier things than sneaking his name into the court design.

