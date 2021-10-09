Mavericks’ court design includes sneaky nod to Tony Romo

The Dallas Mavericks unveiled a cool new court design on Friday, and it included a surprising and hilarious nod to a superfan.

The new court apron at American Airlines Arena features the names of everyone who has played for the Mavericks in the history of the franchise. Some are bigger than others, but the team says everyone who suited up is represented somewhere.

A close-up look of the new apron on the Mavericks’ home court. I haven’t checked them all, but everybody who has played for the Mavericks is apparently accounted for. Some names bigger than others, obviously. pic.twitter.com/0oUaOln07t — Eddie Sefko (@ESefko) October 8, 2021

Found some familiar names on the Mavs’ new court… Not gonna lie, it looks pretty sick. pic.twitter.com/gGueQLvbbc — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) October 8, 2021

Eagle-eyed observers would also note the presence of one curious name right on the edge of the apron: that of Mavericks superfan and courtside presence Tony Romo.

Apparently, Romo wasn’t counted as one of the former Mavs, but was simply slipped in for fun by the designers.

PS this doesn't count as one of the 337. The minds/designers behind this just slipped in one "Romo" on the entire court, right on the edge. Standing ovation. — Bobby Karalla (@bobbykaralla) October 9, 2021

To be fair, there’s a reason Romo could be there. The team did honor him back in 2017 and essentially treated him like a member of the roster during their home finale. He didn’t get to play, but he did warm up.

Romo’s presence at Mavericks games was usually in the stands, though he had a habit of getting quite involved. There are sillier things than sneaking his name into the court design.