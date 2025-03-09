Mavericks player left with bloody forehead after collision with teammate

A Dallas Mavericks player was left bleeding from the forehead following a collision with a teammate on Sunday.

Dwight Powell and Kessler Edwards ran head-first into one another while scrambling for a loose ball late in the third quarter of the Mavericks’ game against the Phoenix Suns at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Both players walked to the bench area under their own power, but Powell suffered a cut on his forehead and had blood streaming down his face.

Edwards and Powell both had to go into the locker room for medical attention. Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison was shown on the ESPN broadcast shaking his head, which may have been a reaction to the horrible injury luck the team has had.

Dwight Powell and Kessler Edwards with a painful head-to-head collison (with replay). Powell and Edwards headed to the locker room. Nico does not look happy. pic.twitter.com/5nHHBZHfU4 — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) March 9, 2025

The Mavericks had just nine active players for Sunday’s game. After Powell and Edwards exited, Dallas had only two available players on the bench.

Kyrie Irving suffered a torn ACL last week and will miss the remainder of the season. Anthony Davis has not played since he was injured in his first game with Dallas last month. Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively have also been hurt, which has led to a frustrating situation for one of the Mavs’ only remaining healthy stars.

Mavericks fans were already discouraged after the team traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, and the injury woes have only made things worse.