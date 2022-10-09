Mavericks targeting ex-Luka Doncic EuroLeague teammate?

The Dallas Mavericks could be bringing in a guy who played with teenage Luka Doncic.

Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported on Sunday that the Mavericks are weighing the possibility of signing former Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo. Stein notes though that Dallas has not made a firm decision.

The 31-year-old guard Campazzo remains a free agent with just over a week to go before the start of the new NBA season. He spent the last two years with Denver, averaging 5.6 points and 3.5 assists per game in total.

Campazzo used to play professionally in Spain for Real Madrid of Lica ACB and the EuroLeague. There, Campazzo was teammates with Doncic for four seasons from 2015 to 2018 (before Doncic went to the NBA). It may be best for the Mavs to bring in a familiar face for Doncic since Doncic is having a hard time adjusting to his new teammates this year.