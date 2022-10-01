 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, September 30, 2022

Luka Doncic having hard time pronouncing name of 1 new teammate

September 30, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Luka Doncic smiles

May 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in game seven of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic does not have very many weaknesses, but pronunication appears to be one of them.

Video went viral on Friday of the Dallas Mavericks star Doncic struggling mightily to pronounce the name of new teammate JaVale McGee. Doncic was referring to McGee as “Joel” during training camp before being corrected by a team staffer. Check out the funny video.

Mavs reporter Callie Caplan confirmed that Doncic was calling the veteran center McGee “Joel” throughout practice.

For McGee, a 14-year NBA veteran and three-time champion, that has to be adding insult to injury that Doncic does not even know his name. You might recall that McGee was on the Phoenix Suns team that Doncic stuffed into a suitcase last postseason.

Of course, the two players are Mavs teammates now, so they will probably just laugh Doncic’s goof right off. But perhaps Doncic can get some advice from this NBA figure who clearly knows how to pronounce McGee’s name.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus