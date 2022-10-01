Luka Doncic having hard time pronouncing name of 1 new teammate

Luka Doncic does not have very many weaknesses, but pronunication appears to be one of them.

Video went viral on Friday of the Dallas Mavericks star Doncic struggling mightily to pronounce the name of new teammate JaVale McGee. Doncic was referring to McGee as “Joel” during training camp before being corrected by a team staffer. Check out the funny video.

Mavs reporter Callie Caplan confirmed that Doncic was calling the veteran center McGee “Joel” throughout practice.

Some Luka Doncic observations from practice so far: — Picked Maxi Kleber without hesitation hesitation when guards got to pick bigs to face 1-on-1 — Argues with refs about moving screens even during 5-on-4 scrimmages in preseason practice — Kept calling JaVale McGee “Joel” — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) September 30, 2022

For McGee, a 14-year NBA veteran and three-time champion, that has to be adding insult to injury that Doncic does not even know his name. You might recall that McGee was on the Phoenix Suns team that Doncic stuffed into a suitcase last postseason.

Of course, the two players are Mavs teammates now, so they will probably just laugh Doncic’s goof right off. But perhaps Doncic can get some advice from this NBA figure who clearly knows how to pronounce McGee’s name.