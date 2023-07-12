Report: Mavericks eyeing 20-ppg scorer in trade

The Dallas Mavericks are targeting a real banger of a third option.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported this week on his show “Howdy Partners” that the Mavs are eyeing a trade pursuit of Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic. MacMahon notes that Dallas has had interest in Bogdanovic before and that they are making Tim Hardaway Jr. available for trade.

Though Bogdanovic is 34, he is a tremendous asset. Bogdanovic led Detroit with 21.6 points per game last season and is a human fireball from distance, shooting 40.4 percent on threes over the last six seasons combined. He also put up similar numbers on a contending team in the Utah Jazz (20.2 points per game in 2019-20).

The Mavericks have added some interesting names this summer, including Grant Williams, Seth Curry, Richaun Holmes, and Dante Exum. But none of those guys are three-level scorers like Bogdanovic is. He would be a heck of a Plan B after another recent acquisition attempt by Dallas fell through.