Mavericks once again fined by NBA for violating bench rules

The Dallas Mavericks have once again been fined by the NBA over their enthusiastic bench antics.

The NBA announced on Sunday that the Mavericks have been fined $100,000 for violating the league’s rules regarding bench decorum. According to the press release, NBA officials determined that players and coaches on the Dallas side were in places they should not have been during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday night.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/2QwEdJvNcY — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 22, 2022

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Mavericks 126-117 in the game.

This is the second time during the playoffs that the Mavs have been fined for violating the same rule. The first offense cost them $25,000.

Prior to the playoffs, the NBA sent a “Points of Education” video to all teams. In it, they used the Mavericks as an example of what not to do with regard to bench decorum. The video highlighted instances where Theo Pinson, Tim Hardaway Jr. and several other Mavs players jumped around and stomped on the court in celebration. You can see the relevant portion here.

The Mavericks take pride in trying to throw off their opponents with a rowdy bench. It has not worked thus far against Golden State, as they are in a 2-0 series hole heading into Game 3.