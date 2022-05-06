 Skip to main content
Mavericks fined by NBA for violating bench rules

May 6, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Mavericks bench celebrates a play

The Dallas Mavericks were warned about their bench behavior prior to the NBA playoffs, and they clearly have not toned it down as much as the league would like.

The NBA announced on Friday that the Mavericks have been fined $25,000 for “violating league rules regarding team bench decorum.” A press release issued by the league said the Mavericks had a member of their coaching staff and several players drift too far onto the court during their Game 2 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon noted in a column on Friday that the NBA used the Mavericks as an example of what not to do in a memo sent to teams prior to the playoffs. In their “Points of Education” video, the NBA highlighted instances where Theo Pinson, Tim Hardaway Jr. and several other Mavs players jumped around and stomped on the court in celebration. You can see the relevant portion of the video at the 4:05 mark below:

Pinson admitted to MacMahon that the Mavericks “try to do everything we can to help our teammates.” Their enthusiasm and taunting of opponents is not an accident. We saw an instance earlier this season where one NBA star was particularly bothered by the antics.

The Mavericks will host the Suns in Game 3 on Friday night. Phoenix has a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinal series.

