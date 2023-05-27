Mavericks could hire interesting new lieutenant for Jason Kidd?

It could all be coming full circle for Jason Kidd in Dallas.

Tim Cato of The Athletic reported this week that the Mavericks have rumored interest in hiring former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel as an assistant coach. Cato adds that Vogel is being looked at as a “front-of-bench assistant” and would be brought in to assist Kidd rather than to signal a lack of confidence in Kidd on the part of the Mavericks.

Vogel, an 11-year NBA head coaching veteran, is a really interesting name. He led to the Lakers to the title in 2020 with Kidd as his top assistant coach. There were even rumors at the time that Kidd might be coming for Vogel’s job in LA. Now the two may just reunite in Dallas, only this time with their roles reversed.

Kidd led the Mavs to a surprise Western Conference Finals berth during his first year in charge last season. But he did not exactly look good this season as Dallas went 38-44 and missed the playoffs despite making a blockbuster trade for All-Star Kyrie Irving. While it sounds like Vogel would only play a supporting role with the Mavericks, the dynamics with his potential arrival will be worth keeping an eye on if Dallas continues to struggle under Kidd.