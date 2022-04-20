Mavericks get promising Luka Doncic news

The Dallas Mavericks could get a much-needed addition to their lineup as early as Thursday.

After missing Games 1 and 2 due to a left calf strain he suffered on April 10, Luka Doncic appears close to a return as the Western Conference Quarterfinals shifts to Utah.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Tuesday that there is optimism that Doncic will return for either Game 3 or Game 4 against the Jazz.

Doncic’s calf has improved in the last week or so and, according to Charania, Doncic could be back for the remainder of the series if there are no setbacks over the next few days.

Sources: There’s optimism Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will return for Game 3 (Thursday) or Game 4 (Saturday) vs. Jazz. The calf strain that Doncic suffered on April 10 is improving and workouts over next two days could determine comeback timing. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 19, 2022

The Mavericks have held their own despite being without the services of Doncic for Games 1 and 2.

Dallas lost 99-93 in Game 1 on Saturday, but beat the Jazz 110-104 in Game 2 on Monday night to even the series at 1-1.

Jalen Brunson has been sensational in Doncic’s absence so far.

The 25-year-old guard scored a career-high 41 points in Game 2, in addition to notching a 24-point performance in Game 1.

While Doncic’s status is trending in a favorable direction, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd didn’t make any promises on when the 23-year-old will be back.

“[Luka] is doing everything he can do up to this point and hopefully he can play soon, but if he can’t play, we got to play without him,” Kidd said Monday via Stephen Hawkins of the Associated Press.

With a healthy Doncic back in the mix, the Mavericks have a legitimate chance to beat the Jazz, especially after tying the series up without him.

Game 3 will tip off on Thursday, while Game 4 is scheduled for Saturday. Game 5, if necessary, will take place on April 25.