Spencer Dinwiddie sparks rumors about potential Mavericks return

February 8, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Spencer Dinwidde close up

Feb 8, 2020; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) warms up against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Former Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie is expected to be a free agent soon. Could he be eyeing a return to the Lone Star State?

Dinwiddie on Thursday was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Toronto Raptors in a swap of veteran guards. Reports soon emerged that the Raptors were not going to keep Dinwiddie in order to avoid paying him a $1.5 million bonus.

Just hours after the NBA trade deadline, Dinwiddie was seen attending near courtside at the Mavericks’ Thursday matchup against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City, N.Y. He was seated right by the Mavs’ bench.

The Mavericks may have some competition to land Dinwiddie’s services. The Colorado alum is reportedly considering another West contender as he decides on his next landing spot. The 30-year-old guard played parts of two seasons with the Mavs before being included in the trade that landed Dallas Kyrie Irving last season.

Dinwiddie averaged 17.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists on 46.6% shooting in 76 games played for the Mavs. His numbers have fallen off in his second stint with the Nets. Dinwiddie has averaged 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.0 assists on 39.1% shooting through 48 games so far this season.

