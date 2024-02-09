Spencer Dinwiddie sparks rumors about potential Mavericks return

Former Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie is expected to be a free agent soon. Could he be eyeing a return to the Lone Star State?

Dinwiddie on Thursday was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Toronto Raptors in a swap of veteran guards. Reports soon emerged that the Raptors were not going to keep Dinwiddie in order to avoid paying him a $1.5 million bonus.

To avoid a $1.5M upcoming contract bonus for games played, the Toronto Raptors are planning to waive Spencer Dinwiddie, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Major new entry to the NBA’s buyout market who will be coveted by several playoff teams. pic.twitter.com/ec3oVEBmCZ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2024

Just hours after the NBA trade deadline, Dinwiddie was seen attending near courtside at the Mavericks’ Thursday matchup against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City, N.Y. He was seated right by the Mavs’ bench.

Spencer Dinwiddie is attending tonight's game between the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks, seated by the Mavs' bench. — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) February 9, 2024

Spencer Dinwiddie sitting behind the Mavs bench tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/JbrXQCSGEa — MavsMuse (@MavsMuse) February 9, 2024

Free agent guard Spencer Dinwiddie is at MSG for Knicks-Mavs tonight, sitting behind the Dallas bench. The Lakers and Mavericks are among teams Dinwiddie is considering signing with, per league sources. pic.twitter.com/Kpapo2X6yA — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 9, 2024

The Mavericks may have some competition to land Dinwiddie’s services. The Colorado alum is reportedly considering another West contender as he decides on his next landing spot. The 30-year-old guard played parts of two seasons with the Mavs before being included in the trade that landed Dallas Kyrie Irving last season.

Dinwiddie averaged 17.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists on 46.6% shooting in 76 games played for the Mavs. His numbers have fallen off in his second stint with the Nets. Dinwiddie has averaged 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.0 assists on 39.1% shooting through 48 games so far this season.