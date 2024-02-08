 Skip to main content
Spencer Dinwiddie traded to Raptors in notable player swap

February 8, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Spencer Dinwidde close up

Feb 8, 2020; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) warms up against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors swapped veteran guards ahead of the trade deadline on Thursday.

Spencer Dinwiddie has been traded to Toronto in exchange for Dennis Schroder and Thaddeus Young, according to multiple reports.

There was talk a few weeks ago that Dinwiddie had checked out on the Nets. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports was told that Dinwiddie never requested a trade but that both sides were happy to part ways.

Dinwiddie and Schroder have very similar numbers this season. Dinwiddie has averaged 12.6 points, 6.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game. Schroder is averaging 13.7 points, 6.1 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

The Nets are having a disappointing season, but they remain in the playoff hunt despite being 20-30. They now have a serviceable guard to replace Dinwiddie, while Toronto should get a slight upgrade if Dinwiddie plays to his full potential.

