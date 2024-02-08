Spencer Dinwiddie traded to Raptors in notable player swap

The Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors swapped veteran guards ahead of the trade deadline on Thursday.

Spencer Dinwiddie has been traded to Toronto in exchange for Dennis Schroder and Thaddeus Young, according to multiple reports.

There was talk a few weeks ago that Dinwiddie had checked out on the Nets. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports was told that Dinwiddie never requested a trade but that both sides were happy to part ways.

I'm told Spencer Dinwiddie did not request a trade from Brooklyn, but it certainly sounded like Dinwiddie's exit from the Nets was welcomed by both sides. https://t.co/rKYzvDPONZ — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) February 8, 2024

Dinwiddie and Schroder have very similar numbers this season. Dinwiddie has averaged 12.6 points, 6.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game. Schroder is averaging 13.7 points, 6.1 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

The Nets are having a disappointing season, but they remain in the playoff hunt despite being 20-30. They now have a serviceable guard to replace Dinwiddie, while Toronto should get a slight upgrade if Dinwiddie plays to his full potential.