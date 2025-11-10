Report: Mavericks are likely to fire Nico Harrison

Dallas Mavericks fans who want general manager Nico Harrison fired are increasingly likely to get their wish, according to a new report.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon said in an appearance on ESPN’s “Brian Windhorst and the Hoop Collective” podcast that it is increasingly likely that Harrison will be fired before the end of the season. According to MacMahon, the timing is the only real question.

“At this point, I believe it is a matter of when, not if, Nico Harrison will be fired. There is a very, very strong likelihood that will be midseason,” MacMahon said.

This is a step further than MacMahon had been willing to go over the weekend, when he said Harrison’s job status was a legitimate question. Now it sounds like a change is inevitable.

Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News added that Mavericks owner Patrick Dumont must also consider who would be making roster decisions if Harrison were fired, which may delay a decision.

I'm told a challenge Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont faces in weighing Nico Harrison's status is a big-picture question: If Dumont determines a change is inevitable, someone else should be making roster decisions ASAP.



The Mavericks enter play Monday at 3-7 and have been just as bad as their record indicates. Even franchise legends have not been able to hold back when discussing the state of the team. Injuries have hit hard, and there are no indications that the infamous Luka Doncic trade is about to start looking better from Dallas’ perspective.

Mavericks fans have chanted for Harrison’s firing ever since he traded Doncic. Making the move would not fix everything, but it would at least placate some of the fanbase for a while.