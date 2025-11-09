Report: Nico Harrison is in danger of being fired

Dallas Mavericks fans may soon be getting their wish.

The job status of Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison is under question right now, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported over the weekend on his “Howdy Partners” show. MacMahon notes that whispers around the league are that Harrison may be in danger of getting fired.

“A legitimate question right now is, ‘Is Nico Harrison’s job in serious jeopardy?'” said MacMahon. “That is an absolutely legitimate question.

“I don’t have a firm answer for you right now,” MacMahon added. “But it is absolutely a legitimate question. When you talk to people about the Mavericks around the league, it is the first question that people are asking.”

Harrison, 52, has been in charge of the Dallas front office since 2021 and helped lead the team to an NBA Finals berth in 2024. But he will forever be remembered for his role in orchestrating one of the worst and most unpopular trades in sports history by sending then-Mavericks franchise player Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers last February.

Pressure is intensifying on Harrison this season as well with Dallas off to a woeful 3-7 start to the year (14th in the West). Even the new face of the Mavericks franchise, rookie phenom Cooper Flagg, is dropping depressing quotes about the current state of the team.

Ever since Harrison made the Doncic trade, the rallying cry of “Fire Nico!” has united Mavericks fans across the country (even as recently as this season). Now it turns out that the Dallas fanbase might actually be close to finally speaking it into existence.