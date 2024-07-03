76ers could sign Paul George’s ex-Clippers teammate?

The LA Clippers-Philadelphia 76ers pipeline may be never-ending.

Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer reported on Wednesday that the 76ers are among the teams interested in signing veteran forward Marcus Morris Sr. Morris remains a free agent after finishing out last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 34-year-old Morris is a Philadelphia native who already spent part of the 2023-24 campaign with the 76ers (before being traded in a salary dump at the February deadline). He also has a noteworthy history with nine-time All-Star forward Paul George, whom the 76ers just signed to a massive deal. Morris and George were teammates on the Clippers from 2020-23 and made the Western Conference Finals together in 2021.

At 6-foot-8, Morris rebounds very poorly for his position and often looks like he is running through cement on defense. But he is still good for the occasional bucket, hitting 40.3 percent from distance last year and even erupting for a surprise 25 points on five three-pointers for Cleveland in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics.

The 76ers are looking to fill out the supporting cast around their new Big Three of George, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey. Tobias Harris just left for an Eastern Conference rival, and Nicolas Batum followed suit by heading to a Western Conference team, so that may open up a role again for the 13-year veteran scorer Morris.