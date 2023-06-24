 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, June 24, 2023

Report: Mavericks targeting champion player from Nuggets

June 24, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Jason Kidd coaches from the sideline

Mar 16, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd coaches against the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks are ready to raid the cupboard of the defending champions.

Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported this week on Substack that the Mavs will be targeting Bruce Brown as a “starting point” during free agency. Stein notes that Dallas managed to dump Davis Bertans’ contract in a draft-day trade, thereby opening up the $12.4 million non-taxpayer’s mid-level exception for them to use in free agency.

The 26-year-old Brown, a significant role player on the Denver Nuggets’ title team this past season, just turned down his $6.8 million player option for 2023-24. Denver is a luxury tax team, which will make it very difficult for them to bring back Brown next season.

As for the Mavs, they badly need wing defenders to complement their star core. Brown isn’t particularly tall (6-foot-4), but he has a 6-foot-9 wingspan with disruptive defensive skills both on and off the ball. On top of Brown, Dallas has recently been linked to another long (and familiar) forward.

Article Tags

Bruce BrownDallas MavericksDenver Nuggets
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus