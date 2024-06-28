 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, June 28, 2024

Mavericks trade Tim Hardaway Jr. to fitting team

June 28, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Tim Hardaway Jr. shooting the ball

Mar 17, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) warms up before the game against the LA Clippers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks have traded Tim Hardaway Jr., and the veteran swingman is quite familiar with the city where he ended up.

The Mavericks on Friday traded Hardaway and three second-round draft picks to the Detroit Pistons for Quentin Grimes, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Marc Stein had reported earlier in the week that the Pistons were a potential suitor for Hardaway.

Detroit is a fitting landing spot for Hardaway, as the 32-year-old played in college at the University of Michigan from 2010-13. He was with the Wolverines for their run to the national championship game in 2013.

Hardaway, a career 36.0 percent three-point shooter, averaged 14.4 points per game off the bench for Dallas this past season. He largely fell out of favor during the team’s NBA Finals run due to his streakiness and his spotty defensive play, which led to the Mavericks looking to move him and his expiring contract.

Hardaway might have more significant role with the rebuilding Pistons than he did in Dallas, as Detroit has very few proven offensive weapons.

Article Tags

Dallas MavericksDetroit PistonsTim Hardaway Jr.
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus