Mavericks trade Tim Hardaway Jr. to fitting team

The Dallas Mavericks have traded Tim Hardaway Jr., and the veteran swingman is quite familiar with the city where he ended up.

The Mavericks on Friday traded Hardaway and three second-round draft picks to the Detroit Pistons for Quentin Grimes, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Dallas has traded Tim Hardaway Jr. and three second-round picks to Detroit for Quentin Grimes, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2024

Marc Stein had reported earlier in the week that the Pistons were a potential suitor for Hardaway.

Detroit is a fitting landing spot for Hardaway, as the 32-year-old played in college at the University of Michigan from 2010-13. He was with the Wolverines for their run to the national championship game in 2013.

Hardaway, a career 36.0 percent three-point shooter, averaged 14.4 points per game off the bench for Dallas this past season. He largely fell out of favor during the team’s NBA Finals run due to his streakiness and his spotty defensive play, which led to the Mavericks looking to move him and his expiring contract.

Hardaway might have more significant role with the rebuilding Pistons than he did in Dallas, as Detroit has very few proven offensive weapons.