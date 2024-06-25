Mavericks’ Tim Hardaway Jr. drawing trade interest from fitting team

The Dallas Mavericks may have their match as they look to offload Tim Hardaway Jr. this offseason.

Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported Tuesday that the Detroit Pistons have emerged as a possible trade destination for Hardaway. The 32-year-old Hardaway is entering the last year of a slightly frontloaded contract, making him an easier piece to move this summer.

Hardaway, a career 36.0 percent three-point shooter, averaged 14.4 points per game off the bench for Dallas this past season. But he largely fell out of favor during the team’s NBA Finals run due to his streakiness and his spotty defensive play. Now we have heard that the Mavericks are actively trying to trade Hardaway.

The Pistons would be a very fitting landing spot for Hardaway since he went to the University of Michigan from 2010-13, including for their run to the 2013 national title game. Hardaway might also have the green light to fire away on a rebuilding team like Detroit with few proven offensive options. Though the Pistons still have to figure out who to hire as their next head coach, Hardaway isn’t the only notable Mavericks figure that they have recently been linked to.