Mavs using unusual tactic to prepare for Victor Wembanyama

The Dallas Mavericks are keenly aware of Victor Wembanyama’s unprecedented combination of size and skill. The Mavs have employed preparation tactics worthy of Wemby’s mystique ahead of their season opener against the San Antonio Spurs.

Footage from a recent Mavs practice has gone viral on social media. The reason? The Dallas coaching staff was seen trying to simulate Wembanyama’s 8-foot wingspan using artificial limbs.

Mavs assistant coach God Shammgod played the role of Wemby in the clip. Shammgod defended Mavs players while wearing oar-like extensions attached to his arms.

It’s official: Mavs are prepping for the Spurs, specifically 7-4 rookie Victor Wembanyama, with God Shammgod playing the role of Wemby. “Wemby! Wemby” he hollered while going out to defend Irving with his artificial Wemby length. pic.twitter.com/cKmgnP0M1n — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) October 21, 2023

The video posted on X has been viewed over 1.4 million times as of writing.

Even the fake version of Wemby proved to be a formidable defender. Shammgod forced the first three Mavs players to miss, including sharpshooters Tim Hardaway Jr. and Seth Curry.

Kyrie Irving also missed on a contested layup but was awarded free throws due to the Wemby limbs making contact on his arm.

Wembanyama closed out his first NBA preseason with a highlight-filled finale against the Golden State Warriors. He tallied 19 points and 5 blocks in 21 minutes.

The Mavs will face the real Wembanyama on Wednesday when they take on the Spurs at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.