Max Strus gets revenge on Celtics with Instagram post

Max Strus is really enjoying his Miami Heat’s win over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

After his Heat beat the Celtics 103-84 in Game 7 to win the series, Strus said that sending Celtics home disappointed was the best feeling of his career.

Strus continues to feel satisfied a few days later.

Strus posted some photos on Instagram Wednesday that showed him celebrating after Game 7. The last photo threw some shade at the Celtics for releasing him earlier in his career.

IG post from Max Strus tonight He kept the receipts pic.twitter.com/UlGO4ZRzN7 — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) June 1, 2023

After Strus went undrafted in 2019, he was picked up by the Celtics and played for their summer team. But they cut him before the start of the regular season.

Four years later, Strus gets to celebrate how far he’s come in his career.

The only issue for Miami now is to make sure their players aren’t complacent after winning the conference finals. They still have a big series ahead with the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals.