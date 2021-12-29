Metta Sandiford-Artest has funny response to LeBron’s recruiting pitch

The Los Angeles Lakers have had their depth tested this season due to a combination of injuries and COVID-19 protocols.

Following his triple-double in Tuesday night’s win over the Houston Rockets, LeBron spoke with Spectrum SportsNet about the ways the Lakers are trying to overcome being so shorthanded. Metta Sandiford-Arest — formerly known as Ron Artest and then Metta World Peace — was part of the Spectrum studio crew. One host joked that Sandiford-Artest might need to sign a 10-day contract to help the Lakers out, and LeBron agreed.

“Metta, stay ready. We may need your a–, man,” LeBron said.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, Metta apparently is not in game shape. He later joked on Twitter that the most he can do is a 10-minute contract.

Hey guys . I wish I was ready for a 10 day. But I’m not. Man I wish I was. Lol.

I’m for sure ready for a 10 minute contract though — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorld37) December 29, 2021

Sandiford-Artest is 42. He hasn’t played in the NBA since he was with the Lakers in 2017. Some would say he’d be a perfect fit for the Lakers, who have been the punchline of old age jokes for quite some time now.

Even with teams in desperate need of roster help, we doubt Metta will be suiting up this season. Though, LeBron does have a history of recruiting him.

Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports