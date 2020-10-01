Miami Heat suffer massive injuries to star players in Game 1 of NBA Finals

The Miami Heat looked overmatched in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. As if that weren’t bad enough, many of the team’s top players suffered injuries during the 116-98 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Point guard Goran Dragic left in the second quarter with a foot injury and did not return.

Close up on Dragic’s injury pic.twitter.com/G1O5KvtLRk — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 1, 2020

He underwent X-rays on his foot. Initial reports say he suffered a torn plantar fascia, putting his status in question for the rest of the series.

Heat forward Bam Adebayo suffered a shoulder injury in the third quarter and did not return. He got hurt on a collision with Dwight Howard.

Now Bam Adebayo has gone back to the Miami locker room too pic.twitter.com/SVWSLP7Gli — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 1, 2020

Adebayo was termed to have a shoulder strain, though X-rays were negative.

Jimmy Butler rolled his ankle in the second quarter, though he still played a team-high 33 minutes.

Adebayo played 21 minutes and Dragic played just 15 minutes.

Dragic, Butler and Adebayo are the Heat’s three leading scorers and have led the team in minutes per game during the postseason. With the three of them hobbled, the Heat’s chances of coming back in the series are even more unlikely.