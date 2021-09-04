Victor Oladipo seems to be looking for a girlfriend

Miami Heat star Victor Oladipo is growing tired of the single life and is now on the hunt for love.

Oladipo, who was traded to the Heat in March and later had season-ending surgery to repair his right quadriceps tendon, took to Twitter on Friday to voice his frustration.

Low key tired of being single. — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) September 4, 2021

The revelation came shortly after Drake released his much-anticipated new album, “Certified Lover Boy.” Oladipo and other NBA stars were quick to pick it up, but clearly some of the lyrics got into their emotions a bit.

Or at least that appears to be the case with Oladipo.

Oladipo had previously been linked to Instagram model Natalia Castillo, but dismissed those rumors prior to being traded to Miami. He declared himself single at the time and that apparently remains the case six months later.

Oladipo’s tweet sparked quite a debate in his comments. Some inquired about potentially dating the 6-foot-5 millionaire, while others took a much different tone.