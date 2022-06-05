Former No. 2 pick signs to play in China

A former top NBA draft pick is resuming his career overseas.

Former second overall pick Michael Beasley has agreed to a seven-figure deal with the Shanghai Sharks, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Beasley has had previous stints in China, so the experience will not be new to him. He played for Shanghai in 2014-15, and has also spent time in the league with Shandong and Guangdong.

The 33-year-old Beasley may be saying goodbye to his NBA career with this move. He last tried to make a roster in 2020, but that was derailed in part for reasons beyond his control. His last NBA action came with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018-19. Even though he’ll be remembered as a draft bust, he has at least made himself a good amount of money and is carving out a solid career overseas.