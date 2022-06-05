 Skip to main content
Former No. 2 pick signs to play in China

June 5, 2022
by Grey Papke
Michael Beasley taking a shot

Mar 28, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Knicks forward Michael Beasley (8) before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A former top NBA draft pick is resuming his career overseas.

Former second overall pick Michael Beasley has agreed to a seven-figure deal with the Shanghai Sharks, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Beasley has had previous stints in China, so the experience will not be new to him. He played for Shanghai in 2014-15, and has also spent time in the league with Shandong and Guangdong.

The 33-year-old Beasley may be saying goodbye to his NBA career with this move. He last tried to make a roster in 2020, but that was derailed in part for reasons beyond his control. His last NBA action came with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018-19. Even though he’ll be remembered as a draft bust, he has at least made himself a good amount of money and is carving out a solid career overseas.

