Report: Michael Beasley tests positive for coronavirus, may not make Nets roster

The Brooklyn Nets’ roster appears to have suffered another blow after Michael Beasley tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Beasley has been sent home by the Nets, and it is unknown if he will be able to play for the team in Orlando.

Nets forward Michael Beasley tested positive for coronavirus, returned home and his roster status is up in the air, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 14, 2020

The Nets have been one of the teams hit hardest by COVID-19. Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan, and Taurean Prince have all tested positive, and will not play in Orlando. Wilson Chandler has opted out as well, and the likes of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were already ruled out due to injuries.

Beasley was actually signed to help fill out the depleted roster, but now his status is in doubt. Regardless of whether he plays or not, the Nets will be virtually unrecognizable in Orlando.