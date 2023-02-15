Michael Jordan celebrates 60th birthday with amazing charitable gesture

Even in retirement, Michael Jordan is continuing to build his GOAT case.

The retired basketball legend Jordan is turning 60 years old this week. To celebrate the milestone, Jordan is making a massive donation of $10 million to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. According to Front Office Sports, that is the largest individual gift in the history of the foundation.

Jordan, who retired from the NBA in 2003 and now owns the Charlotte Hornets, has a strong track record of charitable donations. All the proceeds that Jordan made from his recent ESPN documentary “The Last Dance” reportedly went to a different foundation.

2022 was a particularly lucrative year for Jordan, who brought in over $250 million just from Jordan Brand revenue alone (per 247 Sports). Now Jordan is giving back in a big way to mark his milestone birthday.