Michael Jordan to have huge say in key Hornets decision despite sale

June 21, 2023
by Grey Papke
Michael Jordan in a suit

Dec 21, 2013; Charlotte, NC, USA; Charlotte Bobcats owner Michael Jordan unveils the new Charlotte Hornets logo at halftime during the game against the Utah Jazz at Time Warner Cable Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jordan may be about to sell the Charlotte Hornets, but he will make a huge decision regarding the future of the franchise before he gives up his role as controlling owner.

Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak said Wednesday that Jordan will have the final say regarding the team’s first-round draft pick at No. 2 overall. Kupchak did add, however, that he does not expect that there will be any disagreements between Jordan and the front office.

This is not necessarily a huge shock, since it was announced that Jordan would continue to oversee the Hornets through the draft. However, it is still pretty bold to know that the outgoing owner will essentially have the final say over a pick that will have such a huge say in whether the franchise is successful going forward.

Oddsmakers seem to think they know which way Charlotte is leaning at No. 2. Ultimately, the call will be Jordan’s.

