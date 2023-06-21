 Skip to main content
Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller see huge shift in their NBA Draft odds

June 21, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Scoot Henderson in a jersey

Nov 29, 2021; Stockton, CA, USA; G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson (0) dribbles during the third quarter against the Stockton Kings at Stockton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Wembanyama is a lock to be taken first overall by the San Antonio Spurs in Thursday night’s NBA Draft, but there is far less consensus about how things will unfold after that. The latest odds shift indicates that the No. 2 and No. 3 picks may be set, as well.

Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller are expected to be the second and third players taken in the draft, but analysts have disagreed on which will come off the board first. Miller was initially viewed as the favorite when the Charlotte Hornets landed the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft lottery. The Portland Trail Blazers hold the No. 3 pick. Henderson last week became the betting favorite at most sportsbooks to go No. 2, however.

Henderson’s run as the favorite to go second overall did not last long. As of Wednesday afternoon, Miller was listed at most sportsbooks with odds anywhere from -400 to -500 to be the No. 2 pick.

Trade rumors were the likely cause of the odds bouncing back and forth. There has been talk of teams wanting to move up to No. 2 for Henderson. That talk quickly died down on Tuesday night, when ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Miller impressed Michael Jordan and company during a private workout on Monday.

The Hornets already have LaMelo Ball at the point guard position. That is almost certainly the main reason they prefer Miller. We heard last week that one Western Conference team might be eyeing a trade up for Henderson, but nothing seems to have come of that.

A lot can change in a day, but all signs point to Miller being a Hornet next season.

Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Scoot Henderson
