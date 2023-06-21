Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller see huge shift in their NBA Draft odds

Victor Wembanyama is a lock to be taken first overall by the San Antonio Spurs in Thursday night’s NBA Draft, but there is far less consensus about how things will unfold after that. The latest odds shift indicates that the No. 2 and No. 3 picks may be set, as well.

Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller are expected to be the second and third players taken in the draft, but analysts have disagreed on which will come off the board first. Miller was initially viewed as the favorite when the Charlotte Hornets landed the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft lottery. The Portland Trail Blazers hold the No. 3 pick. Henderson last week became the betting favorite at most sportsbooks to go No. 2, however.

Henderson’s run as the favorite to go second overall did not last long. As of Wednesday afternoon, Miller was listed at most sportsbooks with odds anywhere from -400 to -500 to be the No. 2 pick.

The odds to be the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft have been ALL OVER the place June 12: Brandon Miller -240

June 16: Scoot Henderson -110

June 20: Scoot Henderson -260

TODAY: Brandon Miller -470 (via @FDSportsbook) pic.twitter.com/dhR6JdrF7G — br_betting (@br_betting) June 21, 2023

Trade rumors were the likely cause of the odds bouncing back and forth. There has been talk of teams wanting to move up to No. 2 for Henderson. That talk quickly died down on Tuesday night, when ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Miller impressed Michael Jordan and company during a private workout on Monday.

The Hornets are preparing to select Brandon Miller at No. 2 overall, per @wojespn: – Miller impressed Michael Jordan and Co. during his second private workout yesterday. – Charlotte prefers Miller’s fit alongside LaMelo Ball over Scoot Henderson. pic.twitter.com/P3dsnpCl2P — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 21, 2023

The Hornets already have LaMelo Ball at the point guard position. That is almost certainly the main reason they prefer Miller. We heard last week that one Western Conference team might be eyeing a trade up for Henderson, but nothing seems to have come of that.

A lot can change in a day, but all signs point to Miller being a Hornet next season.