Michael Jordan will be presenter for Kobe Bryant at Hall of Fame

Kobe Bryant will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame next month, and he will have a very fitting presenter.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Thursday announced the list of presenters for the upcoming inductees, who will be enshrined on May 15. Michael Jordan will do the honors for Kobe and the Bryant family. You can see the full list of presenters below.

Michael Jordan will present Kobe Bryant in the 2020 Naismith Hall of Fame @Hoophall induction ceremony on May 15. Full list of inductees and presenters: pic.twitter.com/iD5r6EIxHF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 15, 2021

Jordan was the obvious choice, and there is little doubt he was honored to accept the invitation. Kobe idolized Jordan and modeled his game after the six-time NBA champion. We were reminded of that when “The Last Dance” aired last year, as Kobe gave Jordan credit for his own five championship rings when he was interviewed for the documentary.

Kobe openly tried to play like Jordan, talk like him, lead like him, and win like him. Even his love letter to basketball was just like Jordan’s. Bryant wanted to help pass down all his knowledge to younger players upon retiring, and that is probably because of everything he took from Jordan.

Bryant’s enshrinement in the Hall of Fame will be emotional for many people. Jordan should make for the perfect presenter.