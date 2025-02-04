Michael Jordan’s son Marcus arrested on multiple charges

Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, was arrested in Florida on Monday and booked on multiple charges.

Jordan was arrested on Monday and booked into the Orange County Jail on charges of driving while under the influence, cocaine possession and resisting arrest, according to police records that were obtained by TMZ. Details surrounding the incident were not immediately clear.

In addition to being Michael’s son, Marcus is known for dating Larsa Pippen, who is the ex-wife of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen.

Marcus and Larsa dated for more than a year before splitting in February 2024. There were rumblings that Michael’s disapproval of the relationship, which he expressed publicly, was a factor in why Marcus and Larsa called things off. There is a significant age gap between Marcus, who is 34, and Larsa, who is 50.

Larsa was said to be “mortified” by the way Michael acted about her relationship with his son. Scottie and Michael have also not been on good terms in recent years, which made things even more awkward.

Marcus is one of three children that Michael has with his ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy. The six-time NBA champion also has twin daughters with his current wife, Yvette Prieto.

Marcus played basketball in college at UCF from 2009-2012. The former guard was named Second-team Conference USA as a sophomore in 20112.

This is not the first time that Marcus has been arrested.