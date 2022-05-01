Scottie Pippen has even more salty comments about Michael Jordan

Scottie Pippen certainly has unflinching commitment to character when it comes to hating on Michael Jordan.

The retired Basketball Hall of Famer Pippen had some more salty comments this week about his former Chicago Bulls teammate Jordan. Pippen, who was known for his defensive prowess during his NBA career, complained that he never won a Defensive Player of the Year Award due to all of the attention that Jordan got from the media.

“I think they were too busy watching Michael,” said Pippen in an interview with TrashTalkProduction.

While the interviewer did not press Pippen further on the subject, it is pretty curious that Pippen never won DPOY during his 17-season career. Granted, Jordan only won the award once during his own career (in Pippen’s rookie season with the Bulls). Pippen did also manage to get plenty of recognition otherwise with eight total All-Defensive team selections while in Chicago.

By now, it is obvious that Pippen’s high levels of sodium color his perception of Jordan. Just a few months ago, Pippen made some other bitter comments about His Airness. There are plenty of signs as well that Pippen has torched his bridge with Jordan for good.