 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, April 30, 2022

Scottie Pippen has even more salty comments about Michael Jordan

April 30, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Scottie Pippen smiling

Jun 7, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; NBA former player Scottie Pippen before the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors in game three of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Pippen certainly has unflinching commitment to character when it comes to hating on Michael Jordan.

The retired Basketball Hall of Famer Pippen had some more salty comments this week about his former Chicago Bulls teammate Jordan. Pippen, who was known for his defensive prowess during his NBA career, complained that he never won a Defensive Player of the Year Award due to all of the attention that Jordan got from the media.

“I think they were too busy watching Michael,” said Pippen in an interview with TrashTalkProduction.

While the interviewer did not press Pippen further on the subject, it is pretty curious that Pippen never won DPOY during his 17-season career. Granted, Jordan only won the award once during his own career (in Pippen’s rookie season with the Bulls). Pippen did also manage to get plenty of recognition otherwise with eight total All-Defensive team selections while in Chicago.

By now, it is obvious that Pippen’s high levels of sodium color his perception of Jordan. Just a few months ago, Pippen made some other bitter comments about His Airness. There are plenty of signs as well that Pippen has torched his bridge with Jordan for good.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus