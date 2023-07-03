Michael Jordan has 1-word comment on his son dating Larsa Pippen

Many have wondered how Michael Jordan feels about his son Marcus dating Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, and we now have our answer.

Jordan’s 32-year-old son Marcus began dating Larsa Pippen, who is 48, at some point last year. The two initially claimed to be just friends after they were seen spending a lot of time together, but they have since confirmed that they are dating and even launched a podcast together.

Michael Jordan had not commented publicly on his son’s relationship with Larsa prior to this week. When MJ was leaving a restaurant in Paris on Sunday, a photographer from the gossip outlet Backgrid asked him if he approves of Marcus dating Larsa. The elder Jordan let out a big laugh before shouting “no!”

Michael Jordan doesn’t approve of his son dating Larsa Pippen pic.twitter.com/rALlRywf6B — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 3, 2023

Marcus and Larsa discussed their relationship during the first episode of their podcast, which was released Monday. Marcus admitted there was some “shock value” for his family when he told them that he and Pippen’s ex were dating.

Larsa indicated a few months ago that Jordan’s family has been supportive of the relationship, but Michael’s reaction told a different story.

There is a 16-year age difference between Marcus and Larsa, which is one awkward element of the relationship. Add in the fact that Michael and Scottie Pippen were teammates for so long and the way Scottie has been critical of MJ in recent years, and it is no surprise that His Airness seems less than thrilled.