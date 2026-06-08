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Michael Jordan issues statement on death of Bulls icon

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Michael Jordan in a suit
February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Michael Jordan is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jordan has made a rare public statement paying tribute to one of his former Chicago Bulls teammates.

Jordan issued a statement in response to the death of longtime Bulls broadcaster Stacey King. King also played for the Bulls with Jordan from 1991 to 1993.

“I’m deeply saddened to learn of Stacey’s passing,” Jordan said in the statement. “We shared some special years as teammates, and he was part of a group that helped define an era of Chicago Bulls basketball. My thoughts are with Stacey’s family, friends, and everyone whose lives he touched.”

Public statements from Jordan are rare, particularly when it comes to the NBA. Earlier this year, he offered some recognition of Derrick Rose when the Bulls retired Rose’s jersey number. He also agreed to join NBC in a part-time role, but that essentially wound up being one interview that the network aired over the course of several weeks.

The fact that Jordan would issue a statement is a testament to the influence of King, who spent over two decades as a beloved broadcaster with the team before his sudden death over the weekend. He was also a three-time NBA champion in his own right as a player.

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