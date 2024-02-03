Michael Malone had great quote about Jamal Murray’s All-Star snub

Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray was, once again, left off the the latest NBA All-Star Game rosters. His head coach Michael Malone on Friday put the the snub into perspective.

Murray is arguably in the midst of the best season of his career. Through 35 games this season, the Kentucky alum is averaging 21.2 points and 6.4 assists per game on 47.8% shooting from the field; all marks would be career highs for Murray if the season ended today.

But despite arguably Murray’s best All-Star bid yet, the Nuggets star’s name was nowhere to be found when the league released the reserve list.

Malone on Friday spoke openly about Murray’s All-Star snub during his pregame press conference before the Nuggets took on the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo.

“[Murray] may not be an All-Star, but to me he’s a super star,” said Malone. “He’s a world champion. He’s done things in the playoffs that a lot of All-Stars have never and will never do.”

Murray has risen to the occasion countless time for the Nuggets in the postseason. He’s outplayed several All-Stars in the playoffs and was a key cog in their championship run last season. Despite not being recognized as a true All-Star, fans and players alike know just how high Murray can elevate his game whenever Denver needs him to.

Murray could potentially still make it as an All-Star injury replacement. However, one other Western Conference stud has $1.3 million more reasons to want the spot over Murray.