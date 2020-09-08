Michael Malone takes shot at Patrick Beverley over Nikola Jokic comments

The Los Angeles Clippers have rubbed another team the wrong way with comments made to the media.

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone took a shot at Clippers guard Patrick Beverley on Tuesday over comments Beverley made about Nikola Jokic.

After the Clippers’ Game 3 win Monday, Beverley made a series of critical comments about Jokic influencing officials, which you can read here. That didn’t sit well with Malone, who indicated that he didn’t care much for Beverley’s opinion.

“I don’t listen to Patrick Beverley a whole lot,” Malone said Tuesdsay, via Mark Medina of USA Today. “If Kawhi Leonard was talking, maybe I might’ve listened to it. Kawhi is a great player. But all you have to do is look at the stat sheet.”

Malone added that there was a huge free throw disparity in Game 3 that favored the Clippers, and finished by saying he was “not really sure what game Patrick is talking about or looking at.”

Malone is pretty clear here. In his eyes, Beverley isn’t a great player, and his opinion is irrelevant. It’s fair to say the heat has been turned up a bit on this series.

The Clippers weren’t afraid to have some verbal clashes with the Dallas Mavericks, either. This series isn’t yet as contentious as that one turned out to be, but it may be on its way.