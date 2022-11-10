Michael Porter Jr. had cash, jewelry stolen from him during road trip

The Denver Nuggets visited Indiana for their game against the Pacers on Wednesday night, and the trip turned out to be a very costly one for Michael Porter Jr.

Mike Singer of the Denver Post reports that Porter had several items stolen from his hotel room in Indianapolis. A spokesperson for the Indianapolis Police Department said money, a gold bracelet, two Louis Vuitton bags and a bible were among the items stolen. Porter was not in the room at the time.

The police report was filed on Tuesday, though it is unclear exactly when the theft took place.

Porter had 17 points and 6 rebounds in Denver’s 122-119 win over the Pacers. He has averaged 17.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in 10 contests this year.

Unfortunately, Porter is not the first professional athlete who has had items stolen from his hotel room during a road trip. We saw something similar happen to an MLB player several years back while he was playing in a game.