Michelle Beadle lands job with Spurs

It has been roughly a year since Michelle Beadle last held a prominent role in the media, but the former ESPN personality will once again be part of the NBA landscape this season.

The San Antonio Spurs announced on Friday that Beadle is joining their local broadcast team. Beadle will appear as a “special correspondent” on Bally Sports Southwest.

The gig is one that should allow Beadle plenty of opportunities to pursue work elsewhere, as well. A recent report said she is in talks with several media outlets about possible roles, and those discussions will likely continue.

Beadle left ESPN’s “Get Up!” last year after she spoke out against the sport of football and expressed anger over former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer not being fired amid the Zach Smith scandal. She then became the host of “NBA Countdown” before reaching a buyout agreement with ESPN in 2019. There was talk that network executives were upset with Beadle for not fulfilling her responsibilities off the air.

Former ESPN president John Skipper has expressed interest in hiring Beadle at the new company he co-founded.