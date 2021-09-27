Report: Michelle Beadle in talks with several sports media outlets

Michelle Beadle has kept a low profile since she departed ESPN, but the former “NBA Countdown” host is reportedly exploring ways to begin the next chapter of her career.

Beadle is in talks about several media outlets about a possible role ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season, Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reports. There are a number of possibilities on the table from a potential return to ESPN to Beadle launching a company of her own.

McCarthy mentioned that Keith Olbermann had three different stints with ESPN, but there’s no reason to think Beadle would go that route. She has been outspoken in the past and would likely be more comfortable working for a different company. Beadle may discuss possibilities with other former ESPN talents who went off on their own, like Bill Simmons with his The Ringer. She could also look into joining another network like NFL insider Josina Anderson recently did when she inked a deal with USA TODAY.

Meadowlark Media is another spot to watch. The company was co-founded by Dan Le Batard and John Skipper, who was Beadle’s boss at ESPN.

Beadle left ESPN’s “Get Up!” roughly a year ago after she spoke out against the sport of football and expressed anger over former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer not being fired amid the Zach Smith scandal. She then became the host of “NBA Countdown” before reaching a buyout agreement with ESPN in 2019. There was talk that ESPN is upset with Beadle for not fulfilling her responsibilities off the air.

Beadle was once very popular in sports media, so she should have no shortage of offers.