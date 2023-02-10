 Skip to main content
Mikal Bridges had brutal way of finding out about trade to Nets

February 9, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Mikal Bridges looking on

Feb 8, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) high fives fans while entering the court for the game against the Denver Nuggets at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports

Mikal Bridges really got dunked on by the Trade Deadline Fairy this year.

The longtime Phoenix Suns forward Bridges was traded late on Wednesday night as the centerpiece of a blockbuster deal with the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. Speaking with TNT on Thursday, Bridges revealed he found out about the trade while on FaceTime with Suns teammate Damion Lee.

“My boy Damion Lee, we was in a hotel, he FaceTimed me,” said Bridges. “You could tell he was upset. He was just like, ‘I’m sorry. I’m sorry about this and that.’ I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ He was like, ‘You ain’t see?’ I’m like, ‘See what?’ He was like, ‘You got traded to Brooklyn. For KD.'”

Bridges says he then went on Twitter and posted his now-viral “Omygod lol” tweet. He said his agent then called to inform him of the trade minutes later.

Shams Charania of The Athletic was first to report that Bridges was included in the trade (at 10:06 PM PST). Since Bridges’ tweet came just two minutes later at 10:08 PM, that means Lee was REALLY on top of the trade news.

It is bad enough when players find out directly from social media that they have been traded. But for Bridges to learn the news from his suddenly ex-teammate had to be especially brutal. We saw another really awkward live situation like that unfold elsewhere in the NBA weeks ago.

Sports News Minute Podcast
